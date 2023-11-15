Tuition for NH students won't increase at state university system next year

The University System of New Hampshire Board of Trustees has voted not to increase undergraduate tuition for in-state students in 2024-25.

For the sixth straight year, New Hampshire students will pay the same tuition rates as in the 2019-20 academic year, according to a news release Tuesday from the public university system.

USNH comprises Keene State College, Plymouth State University and the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

According to the release, USNH has provided more than $250 million in institutional financial aid since 2019. The release did not specify whether the financial aid went to in-state or out-of-state students, or both.

Tuition for full-time, New Hampshire resident students in the current 2023-24 academic year:



Keene State College: $11,754

Plymouth State University (tuition and fees): $14,558

University of New Hampshire: $15,520

The average room rate for Keene State students is $9,174 for 2023-24, and board rates range from $1,260 to $5,040 each academic year.

At Plymouth State, the estimated room and board cost for the 2023-24 academic year is $12,104, while at UNH the average residence hall rate ranges from $6,504 to $9,824. The cost of the dining and meal plans for this academic year at UNH ranges from $4,862 to $5,462.

“Holding tuition flat for this period of time is an unprecedented commitment to continue pathways to meaningful degrees for New Hampshire students," said Cathy Provencher, USNH chief administrative officer and vice chancellor, via the news release.

According to a 2023 study by personal-finance site WalletHub, New Hampshire ranks seventh overall for student debt by state, first for average student debt, and second for proportion of students with debt.

Out-of-state undergraduate tuition for the 2023-24 year is $23,230 at Keene State, $35,290 at UNH and $25,498 for tuition and fees at Plymouth State.

In the 2024-25 year, out-of-state undergraduate students will see a 2.5% increase in tuition at Keene State College and UNH, while it will stay flat at Plymouth State, said Lisa Thorne, the USNH director of communications.

These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.