-
Plymouth State University is launching a bachelor's degree program in climate studies. They say it's the only such program in New Hampshire, and one of…
-
We heard a lot on Election Day about crowds of voters waiting in long lines before polling places even opened. There are the first voters....and then…
-
Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin may not be rising in the pumpkin patch this year – nor airing on TV this Halloween – but two great pumpkins can be seen high…
-
As students from across the country return to college in New Hampshire, New Hampshire Public Radio wants to hear how the return to campus is going.Take a…
-
Students are already returning to New Hampshire’s university and college campuses for the start of the fall semester -- amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Below…
-
The Board of Trustees of the University System of New Hampshire approved reopening plans for UNH, Keene State and Plymouth State on Tuesday. Those plans…
-
On March 7, the Plymouth State University hockey team defeated UMass Dartmouth 6 to 2. A little more than a month later, a collaborative effort between…
-
Vermont senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is touting a vision of "political revolution" familiar to many voters who supported him in the…
-
The Museum of the White Mountains at Plymouth State University is featuring an exhibit on the history of Grand Hotels in New Hampshire. These luxury…
-
Governor Sununu Proposes $24 Million to Boost N.H.'s Healthcare WorkforceGovernor Sununu unveiled a $24 million plan on Tuesday to tackle New Hampshire's nursing shortage.The Governor says he expects a major surplus in state…