After eight years as chancellor of the University System of New Hampshire, Todd Leach will step down from his role at the end of 2020.Starting next July,…
The Board of Trustees of the University System of New Hampshire approved reopening plans for UNH, Keene State and Plymouth State on Tuesday. Those plans…
New national data on the price of college shows once again New Hampshire’s public universities have the highest sticker prices for in-state students…
The University System of New Hampshire will likely not see an increase in state funding over the next two years. That’s after Senate budget writers…
Officials with the University System of New Hampshire tell lawmakers they'll freeze in-state tuition for the next two years -- if they get more money in…
Officials with the University System of New Hampshire say they hope to freeze in-state tuition for the 2018 and 2019 academic years.That’s if state budget…
In-state students in the University of New Hampshire system may have to wait until June to know how much tuition will cost this coming school year. The…
Twenty-six thousand dollars. That’s about how much students can save by going to a community college for two years, then transferring to a four-year…
After more than three decades working in higher public education, New Hampshire University System Chancellor Ed Mckay is stepping down this week. We’re…
The University System of New Hampshire is asking lawmakers for $100 million dollars in annual state funding.That’s more than twice what they were given in…