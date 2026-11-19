Cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge will once again be visited by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future — but this time, it’s the audience who calls the shots.

Will Scrooge find redemption through kindness, chaos, or karaoke? You decide!

Get ready for an evening of side-splitting improvised comedy, festive mayhem, and heartwarming surprises as Stranger Than Fiction reimagines Dickens’ timeless tale in ways Charles could never have imagined.

Since 2004, this award-winning troupe has delighted audiences with quick wit, fearless creativity, and performances that rival the best improv clubs around the world. Their mission? To make the world a funnier, brighter place — one spontaneous story at a time. https://www.stfimprov.com/

Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.