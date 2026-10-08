Virtual: LOOKS Campaign Premiere - Free Online Presentation

Join a free virtual presentation on Tuesday 1 December 2026, 12:00-2:00 PM Eastern Time (18:00-20:00 CET), marking the start of the LOOKS campaign. Listeners across New Hampshire and beyond can take part online - no tickets, no cost, no sign-up.

LOOKS is a project about appearance and aesthetics that grows out of oral health. Through documentary film, 2D and 3D animation, drawing, painting and sculpture, it looks at the face as something that develops over a lifetime and at the smile as the first thing many of us notice in others.

The presentation introduces the project, its educational purpose and its openly available resources. The campaign includes a feature documentary and an online series, alongside a free educational section for a general audience.

The project's creator, Pawel Lipka, trained as a painter at the Academy of Fine Arts in Wroclaw and has worked on The Garfield Show and the film Suicide Room.

In English. Details: https://looksphilosophy.com/education