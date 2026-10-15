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Time Well Spent - a Night of Watches & Whiskey at Day's Jewelers Salem

Time Well Spent - a Night of Watches & Whiskey at Day's Jewelers Salem

Some things are worth making time for.
Celebrate exceptional timepieces and the craftsmanship behind them. Explore Pre-Owned Rolex, Pre-Owned Cartier, Accutron, Frédérique Constant, Citizen, Movado and Bulova alongside small-batch whiskey tastings, live cigar rolling, personalized engraving, and exclusive giveaways benefiting CASA of New Hampshire.
Thursday, November 19th
5:30–8:30 PM
Space is limited. RSVP required.

https://www.daysjewelers.com/pages/rsvp-days-nh

Day's Jewelers Salem
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CASA of New Hampshire
(603) 626-4600
https://www.casanh.org

Artist Group Info

larkinasilverman@gmail.com
Day's Jewelers Salem
8 S Village Drive
Salem, New Hampshire 03079
603-644-8585
salem@daysjewelers.com
https://www.daysjewelers.com/pages/salem-nh

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