Time Well Spent - a Night of Watches and Whiskey at Day's Jewelers Salem
Time Well Spent - a Night of Watches and Whiskey at Day's Jewelers Salem
Some things are worth making time for.
Celebrate exceptional timepieces and the craftsmanship behind them. Explore Pre-Owned Rolex, Pre-Owned Cartier, Accutron, Frédérique Constant, Citizen, Movado and Bulova alongside small-batch whiskey tastings, live cigar rolling, personalized engraving, and exclusive giveaways benefiting CASA of New Hampshire.
Thursday, November 19th
5:30–8:30 PM
Space is limited. RSVP required.
Day's Jewelers | Salem, NH
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Day's Jewelers | Salem, NH
8 S Village Dr at the Tuscan VillageSalem, New Hampshire 03079
(603) 644-8585
salem@daysjewelers.com