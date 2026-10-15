Tailgait Rescue's 5th Annual Wine and Whiskers

Fine Wine Tastings • Hors d'oeuvres & Chocolate • Music & Community Fun • Silent Auction & Raffle

Raise a glass and help a homeless pup!🍷🐾 At our 5th Annual Wine & Whiskers, every ticket and donation supports Tailgait Transport and Rescue’s work saving dogs from high-kill shelters and transporting them to safety in New Hampshire.

Your support helps cover medical care, transport, and adoption for dogs who would otherwise be homeless or euthanized. Join us to give more dogs the chance to know real, unconditional love.