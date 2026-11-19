WARNER, N.H. — Discover a traditional winter game and create a piece of Native American sporting history at the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum’s Snow Snake Decorating Workshop on Saturday, December 5, from 1 to 3 p.m, 18 Highland Road, Warner, NH.

Pson-Skoks, or Snow Snake, is a traditional winter game that has been played by Northeastern Tribal Nations for generations. Participants will have the opportunity to decorate their own wooden snow snake, which can later be used during the museum’s annual Snow Snake Games in February 2027.

Open to all ages, this hands-on workshop is especially enjoyable for families. Participants can work individually or as a family team, experiencing the fun of shaping, sanding, painting, and even woodburning their snow snakes. The workshop will also feature a brief introduction to the history of the game and its origins.

The cost to attend and decorate one snow snake is $30 for non-members and $25 for museum members.

Space is limited! Only 12 blank snow snakes are available, making this a special opportunity to learn about a traditional Native winter game while creating your own snow snake for the upcoming season.

Advance registration is required. For more information buy tickets,, visit www.indianmuseum.org or call 603-456-2600.

