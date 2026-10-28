Small Works 2026

Our holiday group exhibit featuring size-restricted 2-D & 3-D artworks by local artists

Small Works is our annual holiday group show of size-restricted 2-D & 3-D artwork by local artists. Visitors will find paintings, prints, and mixed-media work 12"x12" (or smaller), not including frames, and 3-D pieces no larger than 8" cubed. Look for our pottery highlight, collections of their favorite pieces created by community ceramic artists.

We will also display Artists for Artistree, a collection of 8"x8" panels created by our fabulous community of artists and sold via silent auction, to benefit the Artistree Fund.

The opening reception on November 13th from 5:30-7:30pm.