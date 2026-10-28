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Small Works 2026

Small Works 2026

Small Works 2026
Our holiday group exhibit featuring size-restricted 2-D & 3-D artworks by local artists
Small Works is our annual holiday group show of size-restricted 2-D & 3-D artwork by local artists. Visitors will find paintings, prints, and mixed-media work 12"x12" (or smaller), not including frames, and 3-D pieces no larger than 8" cubed. Look for our pottery highlight, collections of their favorite pieces created by community ceramic artists.
We will also display Artists for Artistree, a collection of 8"x8" panels created by our fabulous community of artists and sold via silent auction, to benefit the Artistree Fund.
The opening reception on November 13th from 5:30-7:30pm.

ArtisTree Community Arts Center
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Artistee Community Arts Center
8024573500
design@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org
ArtisTree Community Arts Center
2095 Pomfret Road
South Pomfret, Vermont 05067
802-457-3500
info@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org

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