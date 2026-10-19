Sensory Friendly Playtime: Exploring Our Way with Special Guest Pete the Cat

For some children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders, a visit to museums like the Children’s Museum of NH is challenging or over-stimulating. Exploring Our Way are reduced cost, low-sensory events designed for children with autism spectrum or sensory processing disorders and allow them to explore the Museum along with their families without the noise, crowds, and stimulation of a typical open day. This month, we will have a special visitor—Pete the Cat—as part of our Books Alive program. This costumed character will be in a classroom from 5:00 to 5:50 pm, and children can choose if they would like to visit this musical cat, wave, or say hello. We will also have special Pete the Cat activities in the Muse Art Studio. During EOW sessions we limit the number of families who can attend, turn down sounds and lights, provide a quiet zone with sensory activities away from the exhibit floor, and have noise-canceling headphones to borrow. A medical diagnosis is not required. This program costs $3.50/person, and online pre-registration is required. We ask that families who do not need a sensory-friendly experience attend our regular Books Alive session as tickets are limited. Access & Inclusion programs are sponsored in part by Liberty Mutual Foundation, M&T Bank, and Mass General Brigham/Wentworth-Douglass Hospital. Visit www.childrens-museum.org to learn more.