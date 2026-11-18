The Dickens classic gets an irreverent makeover. A Park Theatre Dickens Fest 2026 film feature.

Bill Murray brings his unmistakable comic bite to Scrooged, a darkly funny, contemporary reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Murray stars as Frank Cross, a ruthless television executive whose network is preparing a lavish live Christmas Eve broadcast. Frank treats his employees with contempt, dismisses an outspoken staff member, and has sacrificed his relationship with the compassionate Claire Phillips (Karen Allen) for professional success. But a warning from his deceased boss—and visits from three decidedly unconventional Christmas ghosts—send him on a wild journey through his past, present, and possible future. Directed by Richard Donner, the film surrounds Murray with a memorable ensemble, including Carol Kane, David Johansen, Alfre Woodard, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Robert Mitchum.

Combining outrageous supernatural comedy, sharp satire of television and commercialism, and Dickens’ enduring promise of redemption, Scrooged has become a perennial holiday favorite. Its appeal lies in Murray’s irreverent performance, the ghosts’ unruly antics, and an emotional payoff that gives its cynicism a generous heart. Entertainment Weekly, which placed it at No. 17 on its list of the 25 best Christmas movies, called it “the perfect prickly antidote to Yuletide sap,” while Duane Byrge of The Hollywood Reporter praised Murray’s transformation as “not only believable but Christmas-cheer uplifting.” The British Film Institute likewise observes that the film “has gradually built up a cult following and now ranks as a Christmas favourite.” Its honors include a 1989 BMI Film Music Award for Danny Elfman’s score and an Academy Award nomination for its elaborate makeup effects.

PG-13