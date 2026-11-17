Calling all American Mah Jongg enthusiasts!

Please join us for a free and friendly drop-in session of American Mah Jongg! For two hours every Thursday, NHPL is happy to offer unguided gaming time for Seacoast players. We welcome all to a round or two of casual play that will challenge their brain and introduce them to other local players!

*This event is unguided, meaning there will not be an instructor to help answer questions and guide the games. Fellow players and instructional booklets will be on hand for quick and basic questions. NHPL will resume instructed lessons and play in the summer.

*If you have your own Mah Jongg tile set or Mah Jongg League card, please bring it!

*Questions? Please email Emily at programming.nhpl@gmail.com