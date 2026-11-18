Part of the 2026 New England Dickens Fest. – All tickets $6.

(Note: Few good prints of the film still exist. We found the best out there, but please note that it has not been restored.)

Charles Dickens’ beloved tale of an orphan’s search for kindness comes to life in this silent adaptation starring Jackie Coogan as Oliver Twist and Lon Chaney as Fagin. After enduring a punishing workhouse childhood and an unhappy apprenticeship to an undertaker, Oliver escapes to London, where the Artful Dodger introduces him to Fagin’s band of young pickpockets. The kindly Mr. Brownlow offers the boy a chance at a better life, but the brutal Bill Sikes and a mysterious figure named Monks threaten his freedom and future. Gladys Brockwell’s compassionate Nancy becomes a crucial ally in a story that combines suspense, humor, and Dickens’ enduring concern for mistreated children.

Directed by Frank Lloyd, Oliver Twist pairs Coogan—already famous from Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid—with Chaney’s extraordinary talent for makeup and characterization.

Jeffrey M. Anderson of Combustible Celluloid calls the film “a triumph of casting,” while David Sterritt of Turner Classic Movies describes it as “a stylish and energetic adaptation.”

Released in 1922, the film showcases the expressive performances and imaginative visual storytelling of silent cinema.