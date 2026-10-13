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New Hampshire Master Chorale Presents: "Amahl and the Night Visitors"

New Hampshire Master Chorale Presents: "Amahl and the Night Visitors"

The New Hampshire Master Chorale, under Music Director Dan Perkins, opens its 24th season with a holiday program pairing two radiant works by J.S. Bach with a concert version of Gian Carlo Menotti's beloved one-act Christmas opera, "Amahl and the Night Visitors."

Performances are Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7:30 PM at South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant Street, Concord, and Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Plymouth Congregational Church (UCC), 4 Post Office Square, Plymouth.

The program opens with Bach's motet "Komm, Jesu, komm" (BWV 229) and his Advent cantata "Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland" (BWV 62). After intermission, Menotti's heartwarming tale of the crippled shepherd boy who offers his crutch to the Christ child takes the stage, with boy soprano Joseph Hobbib singing the title role of Amahl and soprano Susan Consoli as the Mother.

Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 for seniors and military, free for students kindergarten through undergraduate, and pay what you are able. Tickets are available online at https://nhmasterchorale.choirgenius.com/storefront and at the door.

For more information, visit nhmasterchorale.org

South Congregational Church (Concord NH)
$30
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Master Chorale
info@nhmasterchorale.org
nhmasterchorale.org
South Congregational Church (Concord NH)
27 Pleasant Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
https://www.southchurchconcord.org/

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