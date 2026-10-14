New Hampshire Forests: Past, Present, and Future

The UNH Library invites you to a presentation by Dave Anderson, Senior Director of Education at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, which has spent 125 years protecting N.H. landscapes and landmarks.

Can you imagine New Hampshire without iconic parks and scenic places: Mt. Monadnock, Mt. Sunapee, Mt. Kearsarge, the White Mountain National Forest and Franconia Notch? How has intentional land conservation saved these landmarks?

This is the story of the landscape and legacy of forest conservation. How has N.H. been shaped by the forethought and generosity of the people leading forest conservation and land protection success over the past century and a quarter — since 1901.

Where are forests conserved? What is the economic value of open space? What challenges face N.H. forests today and in the future? How can residents address the challenges of forest health and climate change — keeping forests as forests — in our growing state? Join us to consider how conservation of forests, wildlife habitats, and recreation trails for future generations is core to the identity of N.H. communities and economy.

Selections from the Forest Society's papers, held in the library's Special Collections, will be available for viewing. This event is part of the UNH Library's "Join Us in the Archives" series, which invites patrons to explore aspects of the library's rare and unique collections.

This event is free and open to all, but we ask that you register to ensure enough seating for everyone: https://librarycalendars.unh.edu/calendar/events/nhforests