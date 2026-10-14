© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

New Hampshire Forests: Past, Present, and Future

New Hampshire Forests: Past, Present, and Future

The UNH Library invites you to a presentation by Dave Anderson, Senior Director of Education at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, which has spent 125 years protecting N.H. landscapes and landmarks.

Can you imagine New Hampshire without iconic parks and scenic places: Mt. Monadnock, Mt. Sunapee, Mt. Kearsarge, the White Mountain National Forest and Franconia Notch? How has intentional land conservation saved these landmarks?

This is the story of the landscape and legacy of forest conservation. How has N.H. been shaped by the forethought and generosity of the people leading forest conservation and land protection success over the past century and a quarter — since 1901.

Where are forests conserved? What is the economic value of open space? What challenges face N.H. forests today and in the future? How can residents address the challenges of forest health and climate change — keeping forests as forests — in our growing state? Join us to consider how conservation of forests, wildlife habitats, and recreation trails for future generations is core to the identity of N.H. communities and economy.

Selections from the Forest Society's papers, held in the library's Special Collections, will be available for viewing. This event is part of the UNH Library's "Join Us in the Archives" series, which invites patrons to explore aspects of the library's rare and unique collections.

This event is free and open to all, but we ask that you register to ensure enough seating for everyone: https://librarycalendars.unh.edu/calendar/events/nhforests

UNH - Dimond Library
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of New Hampshire Library
(603) 862-1535
ask@unh.libanswers.com
library.unh.edu
UNH - Dimond Library
18 Library Way
Durham, New Hampshire 03824
6038621535
ask@unh.libanswers.com
library.unh.edu

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.