NAZA, from the directors of the academy award winning “No Other Land”, features chilling testimony from Israeli military and intelligence officers about the widespread disregard for collateral civilian causalities (NAZA).

NAZA recently won the jury award at the Venice Film Festival after receiving a record-breaking 25-minute standing ovation, and is considered an Oscar front-runner. But Israeli government officials called the directors traitors and have called for the revocation of their Israeli citizenship.

Following the screening, there will be discussion about this new film and the controversy surrounding it. Dinner will be available for purchase. Palestinian olive oil, and arts and crafts will also be available for sale.

Cosponsors include NH Peace Action Education Fund, Southern NH Democratic Socialist of America, Palestine Education Network, NHCUCC Peace with Justice Advocates, Veterans for Peace, September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, Karin and Stephen Barndollar, NH Peacekeepers.