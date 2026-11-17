Monadnock Area Artists Association Benefit at the Art Gallery at Syd's
Monadnock Area Artists Association Benefit at the Art Gallery at Syd's
50 artists have donated 50 artworks which will be sold for $150, all proceeds going to Cedarcrest Center for Children. An event inspired by painter Mary Iselin to raise awareness of the Art Gallery at Syd's in Downtown Keene, support a wonderful cause and bring the community together at the start of the giving season. Register online for a reservation number at monadnockareaartists.org. Special surprises and door prizes, champagne reception, music by harpist Judith Aucoin Olson. Live preview WED, DEC 2, 10-5 and THU, DEC 3, 10-6 at the Art Gallery @ Syd's in Downtown Keene.