50 artists have donated 50 artworks which will be sold for $150, all proceeds going to Cedarcrest Center for Children. An event inspired by painter Mary Iselin to raise awareness of the Art Gallery at Syd's in Downtown Keene, support a wonderful cause and bring the community together at the start of the giving season. Register online for a reservation number at monadnockareaartists.org. Special surprises and door prizes, champagne reception, music by harpist Judith Aucoin Olson. Live preview WED, DEC 2, 10-5 and THU, DEC 3, 10-6 at the Art Gallery @ Syd's in Downtown Keene.