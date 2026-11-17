Mill Falls Montessori Winter Craft Fair
Mill Falls Montessori Winter Craft Fair
Come join us for some shopping, right before the holidays! We'll have a blend of crafters and vendors, right here at Mill Falls. We'll also be doing raffle baskets made from items the vendors have donated! All proceeds go directly to Mill Falls.
Vendors:
Jen Avery via Mill Falls is the only contact person for vendors and payments etc.
Thank you!
Email office@millfalls.org for more information!
Mill Falls Montessori CPS
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Mill Falls Montessori CPS
6036821591
office@millfalls.org
Artist Group Info
office@millfalls.org
Mill Falls Montessori CPS
100 William Loeb DrManchester, New Hampshire 03109-5627
6036821591
office@millfalls.org