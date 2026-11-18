Making a list and checking it twice? It’s that time of year! Midnight Merriment, presented by Breezeline, is returning to downtown Concord on Friday, December 4, 2026 from 5:00 PM until midnight!

The Concord Tree Lighting on City Plaza will now be held during Midnight Merriment at 5:30 pm! Join Santa at 5:30 pm as he leads the countdown to light the tree and kick off the night’s festivities. After many wonderful years planning both the Tree Lighting and the Christmas Parade, The Grange has decided to disband. The Tree Lighting has formerly been held on the Friday after Thanksgiving, so please mark your calendars with this date change. While the Christmas Parade won't be happening this year, the Eagles Club is planning to bring it back in 2027!

NEW THIS YEAR! There will be a holiday trolley running from 5 pm to 9 pm, looping from Kimball Jenkins to The League of NH Craftsman Gallery, making a couple stops along Main Street (NH State House and Arts Alley - where Santa photos will happen!). This is a free and festive trolley open to the public.

Shop until you drop while enjoying the lights and sounds of the holidays and supporting local businesses. Many businesses will be open until midnight, offering progressive discounts, refreshments, and exclusive Midnight Merriment deals. Scroll down to see the most up to date schedule.

