Messiah Sings
Messiah Sings
Singers and Messiah lovers are invited to join us for the annual production of Handel’s Messiah. Solos will be performed by UVMC voice students, with an orchestra featuring UVMC faculty and community musicians. All are invited to sing along with the choral parts, and we’ll supply a score if you need one. Raise your voice for the Hallelujah Chorus as we enjoy this holiday favorite as a community!
First Congregational Church of Lebanon
$25
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 20 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
First Congregational Church of Lebanon
10 South Park StreetLebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-4281
church@fccleb.org