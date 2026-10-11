Enjoy holiday fun while supporting New Hampshire veterans at Liberty House’s Fifth Annual Christmas Tree Jubilee, a seasonal tradition for all ages!

🎄Raffle to Win a Tree or Wreath

🍪 Enjoy Holiday Goodies

🎅 A Visit from Ol’ Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus, and Mr. Grinch (December 12 only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

The event is open to the public, and admission is free.

All proceeds will support Liberty House, empowering New Hampshire veterans facing homelessness, post-traumatic stress, and other challenges.

December 3-4: 10AM-6PM

December 5-6: 10AM-4PM

December 7-11: 10AM-6PM

December 12: 10AM-4PM