Liberty House’s Fifth Annual Christmas Tree Jubilee
Liberty House’s Fifth Annual Christmas Tree Jubilee
Enjoy holiday fun while supporting New Hampshire veterans at Liberty House’s Fifth Annual Christmas Tree Jubilee, a seasonal tradition for all ages!
🎄Raffle to Win a Tree or Wreath
🍪 Enjoy Holiday Goodies
🎅 A Visit from Ol’ Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus, and Mr. Grinch (December 12 only, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
The event is open to the public, and admission is free.
All proceeds will support Liberty House, empowering New Hampshire veterans facing homelessness, post-traumatic stress, and other challenges.
December 3-4: 10AM-6PM
December 5-6: 10AM-4PM
December 7-11: 10AM-6PM
December 12: 10AM-4PM