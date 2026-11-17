Let Heaven and Nature Sing!
Let Heaven and Nature Sing!
Kick off your holiday season with UVB! Let Heaven and Nature Sing! brings together early Baroque gems, new arrangements of classic melodies, and audience favorites in a program spanning more than 400 years of choral music. Performed by UVB’s renowned chamber chorus and organist Wesley Hall, the program offers a chance to hear familiar seasonal music alongside discoveries from an earlier musical world.
St Thomas Episcopal Church
$35. Student tickets are free: email clare@uppervalleybaroque.org to reserve.
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Upper Valley Baroque
203-240-1164
BaroqueUV@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Upper Valley Baroque
clare@uppervalleybaroque.org
St Thomas Episcopal Church
9 West Wheelock StHanover, New Hampshire 03577