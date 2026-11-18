Ready to put a little extra harmony into the holidays? The Keene Public Library and the Keene Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society invite the community to Joy to the World: Holiday Harmony 2026, a cheerful musical gathering on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. in Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library.

The Cheshiremen Chorus and UpGray'd Quartet will fill the afternoon with holiday favorites, rich barbershop harmony, and a few playful twists. And this is a concert where the audience is part of the fun: everyone is invited to join in the house Sing-Along!

“Great Music Brings Us Together!” is the spirit behind this welcoming event. Families, friends, neighbors, music fans, and holiday enthusiasts of every age are encouraged to come share the music and seasonal cheer.

The event is free, with donations welcome to help support the Cheshiremen Chorus's educational and charitable missions. Stay after the performance for a holiday reception and more festive fellowship.