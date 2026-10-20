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Jazz: Celebrating Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and the Holidays at The Press Room!

Jazz: Celebrating Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and the Holidays at The Press Room!

Celebrate Jazz Legends and the Holidays with the Nick Goumas Quintet, featuring five outstanding jazz musicians: Nick Goumas (sax), Jason Palmer (trumpet), Steve Hunt (piano), Barry Smith (upright bass), and Jim Lattini (drums).

This is the year of the 2026 Jazz Centennial, so we will pay tribute to the music of two Centennial Jazz Legends, Miles Davis and John Coltrane, both born in 1926. There will be a mix of compositions honoring these exceptional artists who have inspired and informed jazz through the ages. We will also celebrate the holidays, performing some classic holiday gems from the Great American Songbook along with the playful music of American jazz pianist and composer, Vince Guaraldi, and his soundtrack, "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

This event is sponsored by the Seacoast Jazz Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit registered in New Hampshire, dedicated to fostering a love of jazz in the community, supporting local musicians, and providing scholarships to young artists.

http://www.seacoastjazz.org

The Press Room
$28 (pre-sale), $37 (at door)
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seacoast Jazz Society
sjsjazz@gmail.com
https://www.seacoastjazz.org/ball
The Press Room
77 Daniel Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
603-431-5186
info@pressroomnh.com
https://pressroomnh.com/

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