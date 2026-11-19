Start the new year right with a 4-class Intro to Jiu Jitsu course built for complete beginners. Learn the core positions and escapes, real self-defense that works, and how to stay calm and confident under pressure, all while getting a great full-body workout. No experience or fitness level needed. Coach Roy keeps it safe, friendly and no-ego. Bring a friend or your partner and start the year together.

Thursdays, January 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6:30 to 8:00 PM.

Sign up: uppervalleybjj.com/intro. Questions: call or text Coach Roy at (603) 443-0139.