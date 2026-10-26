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Heist

Heist

Heist is a funk/jazz group from Concord, NH. With a core group of players and a rotating cast of guests, each Heist show is full of improvisation and surprises. Expect to hear festive favorites, clever takes on pop classics, and don't forget to bring your dancing shoes!

Curtis Arnett - Saxophone
Aaron Jones (Mr. Aaron) - keyboard
Eric Bilodeau - Electric Guitar
Curtis Marden - Drums
Gary Smith - Bass

Kimball Jenkins
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Kimball Jenkins
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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