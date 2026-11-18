A graveside wreath laying will commemorate President Franklin Pierce’s 222nd birthday on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 10:00 am in Old North Cemetery in Concord, New Hampshire.

The wreath is sent annually from the White House and commemorates the president’s date of birth and contributions serving in the country’s highest office. Members of the New Hampshire Sons of the American Revolution will present the colors and a salute and members of the New Hampshire National Guard and the Pierce Brigade will lay the wreath.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremonial wreath laying. A reception will follow at the Piece Manse where light refreshments will be served. Old North Cemetery is located at 141 North State Street, and the Pierce Manse is located around the corner at 14 Horseshoe Pond Lane in Concord, NH.

Franklin Pierce was President of the United States from 1853 to 1857 and is the only New Hampshire resident to be elected president. Son of Revolutionary War veteran and New Hampshire Governor Benjamin Pierce, Franklin Pierce was born in Hillsborough, New Hampshire in 1804. Before being elected the 14th President of the United States in 1852, he was elected to the New Hampshire State Legislature, the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. Pierce was the youngest Speaker of the New Hampshire Legislature and served as a Brigadier General in the Mexican War.

While President, Pierce reduced the national debt by 60% from $75 million to $35 million, established the office of the United States Attorney General, modernized the Army and Navy, improved relations with Canada, established trade with Japan and expanded our national borders.

For more information, visit www.piercemanse.org.

