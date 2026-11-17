Create some sweet memories at NHPL!

Gather in pairs or teams for a festive evening of decorating and designing gingerbread houses! A pre-built house, frosting, and various candies will be supplied to each group, with the top three houses winning a special prize.

This free event is for ages 5+! Decorate as a family, a couple, or as a single person.

Event Date: Tuesday, December 15th, 2026

Event Time: 5:30 to 7:00p

Event Location: North Hampton Public Library || 239 Atlantic Avenue, North Hampton NH 03862

Questions? Email Emily at programming.nhpl@gmail.com