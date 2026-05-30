Gathering Waters Annual Craft Fair

Get ready for the sixth annual Gathering Waters Winter Craft Fair on Friday and Saturday, November 20 and 21, at our Lower School campus, 98 South Lincoln Street, Keene.

The fair begins with an adults-only shopping event on Friday 7-9 p.m., offering a relaxed evening to find gifts for children, family, and friends. Saturday's fair runs 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and welcomes visitors of all ages.

Friday night will feature local artisan and craft vendors, raffle baskets, a dessert café, and live music. On Saturday, guests can enjoy all of that plus a lunch café, children's store, puppet show, gnome forest, and make-and-take craft activities. Proceeds from the fair support our students and programs.

For more details, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2009401456366745