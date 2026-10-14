"Flow State" Exhibition Opening
"Flow State" Exhibition Opening
Join us at Aplomb Gallery for the opening reception for "Flow State". Enjoy refreshments while you view the exhibition, featuring a group of contemporary artists exploring the theme in multiple mediums. Featured image by Andreea Dumez.
The Aplomb Project
Suggested donation of $10
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
262 Central AveDover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org