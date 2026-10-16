Free to attend for anyone exploring careers in higher education, across all roles and experience levels! On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Eastern Time, chat live with colleges and universities that are hiring. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/herc-explore-Nov?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=explore-careers-in-higher-ed-2026-11-04