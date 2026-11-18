About the Event

For generations, The Music Hall has brought our community together through extraordinary performances, shared experiences, and moments that stay with us long after the curtain falls. None of this would be possible without people like you who believe in the power of the arts.

Join us for Encore!, a special evening celebrating the people, performances, and memories that make The Music Hall the heart of our cultural community.

For one night only, the talented team who makes The Music Hall run every day will step out from behind the scenes and onto the stage to share their own artistic gifts.

A Historic Milestone

Encore! marks a pivotal moment in our history. In early 2027, our Historic Theater will temporarily close for two months to begin the next phase of its major renovation.

Before the lights go down, we invite you to gather for one last unforgettable night to celebrate everything this remarkable venue has given us—and to help us build the future of The Music Hall together.

The VIP Experience

Elevate your evening with an exclusive VIP ticket for the most intimate way to experience Encore! and support our next chapter.

VIP Ticket Includes:

Pre-Show Reception in The Lounge: An immersive start to the night featuring complimentary food, drinks, and special behind-the-scenes performances.

Premium Orchestra Seating: Reserved seating for the main event in the Historic Theater.

After-Party in the Members Club: Keep the celebration going following the show with live music, refreshments, and fun alongside fellow champions of The Music Hall.