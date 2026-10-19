EAGFWC 47th Annual Yuletide Fair

Get a festive start on your holiday shopping at the Exeter Area General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ (EAGFWC) 47th Yuletide Fair! Explore the work of more than 120 artisans, crafters and artists offering handmade goods—perfect for finding thoughtful gifts and a little something for yourself. Pick up delicious breads, cookies and fudge at the club’s bake sale to enjoy at home or share with friends and family.

