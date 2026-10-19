EAGFWC 47th Annual Yuletide Fair
EAGFWC 47th Annual Yuletide Fair
Get a festive start on your holiday shopping at the Exeter Area General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ (EAGFWC) 47th Yuletide Fair! Explore the work of more than 120 artisans, crafters and artists offering handmade goods—perfect for finding thoughtful gifts and a little something for yourself. Pick up delicious breads, cookies and fudge at the club’s bake sale to enjoy at home or share with friends and family.
Cooperative Middle School Stratham
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Exeter Area General Federation of Womens Clubs - EAGFWC
Artist Group Info
kathyRmoran@yahoo.com
Cooperative Middle School Stratham
100 Academic WayStratham, New Hampshire 03885