🔥 NEW YEAR DUMPSTER FIRE ZEN GARDEN WORKSHOP🍷

Tuesday January 12th, 2027 • 6:00–8:00 PM

Hosted by Wine on Main • Featuring The Funky Squid

Kick off the new year at Wine on Main with a laugh, a sigh of relief, and a teeny-tiny dumpster fire you can actually control. 😌🔥

We’re teaming up with The Funky Squid to bring you a hilariously cathartic night of designing your very own New Year Dumpster Fire Zen Garden—a miniature sandbox filled with tiny symbolic “things” we’d all love to toss into the dumpster (metaphorically… unless you’ve had that kind of week). From small daily annoyances to those “is the universe serious right now?” moments, you’ll decorate, destroy, rearrange, and zen-out however your little heart needs.

Whether you're a tired mom, a stretched-too-thin working human, or simply someone craving a playful outlet for all those “I tried my best and it still went sideways” feelings, this workshop is the perfect mix of chaos, calm, and comedy.

✨ What to Expect:

• Build & adorn your own mini dumpster fire zen garden

• A curated selection of tiny “trash & treasure” pieces

• A judgment-free zone of laughs, release, and creative expression

• A delightful wine tasting hosted by Wine on Main featuring 4 wines, perfectly paired with letting go of all that mental clutter

Come sip, craft, giggle, and symbolically set fire to the nonsense you’re not bringing with you into 2027.Your tiny dumpster awaits. 🔥

$65pp includes all materials, wine tasting, light snacks, fun instruction, and a created dumpster fire zen garden to bring home.

21+. No spectators please. Limited to 20 people.