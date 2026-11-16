Use air-dry clay to create elegant, hand-painted-style ornaments! In this engaging, hands-on workshop, you will learn decoupage and basic clay sculpting to craft beautiful hanging decorations Using decorative patterned napkins and Mod Podge, you'll transfer intricate prints onto clay cutouts—achieving the polished look of painted ceramic without needing a kiln or complex painting techniques.

Whether you're making holiday keepsakes, custom gift tags, or decorative home accents, you'll leave with a personalized set of completed decoupage clay ornaments and the confidence to keep crafting at home. This class is open to crafters of all skill levels.

Meet the instructor: Casey Biuso serves as the Program Manager at the Center for the Arts, drawing on an extensive background in interior and commercial design. In the classroom, she fosters a lively, hands-on environment designed to spark curiosity, spark fresh ideas, and turn creative problem-solving into a shared adventure. An endless explorer at heart Casey is excited to welcome you into an inspiring space to build skills, try new things, and make something surprising.

Use air-dry clay to create elegant, hand-painted-style ornaments! In this engaging, hands-on workshop, you will learn decoupage and basic clay sculpting to craft beautiful hanging decorations Using decorative patterned napkins and Mod Podge, you'll transfer intricate prints onto clay cutouts—achieving the polished look of painted ceramic without needing a kiln or complex painting techniques.

Whether you're making holiday keepsakes, custom gift tags, or decorative home accents, you'll leave with a personalized set of completed decoupage clay ornaments and the confidence to keep crafting at home. This class is open to crafters of all skill levels.

Meet the instructor: Casey Biuso serves as the Program Manager at the Center for the Arts, drawing on an extensive background in interior and commercial design. In the classroom, she fosters a lively, hands-on environment designed to spark curiosity, spark fresh ideas, and turn creative problem-solving into a shared adventure. An endless explorer at heart Casey is excited to welcome you into an inspiring space to build skills, try new things, and make something surprising.