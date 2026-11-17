Crafting Vision Board Bookmarks at NHPL
Crafting Vision Board Bookmarks at NHPL
Craft your dreams into reality!
NHPL invites you to stop by and create your own 'vision board' bookmark, featuring goals and aspirations for the upcoming year. Supplies, crafting tools, and light refreshments will be available as you work!
Questions? Email Emily at programming.nhpl@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 29 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com
North Hampton Public Library and Cultural Center
239 Atlantic AvenueNorth Hampton, New Hampshire 03862
(603) 964-6326
nhplprogramming@gmail.com