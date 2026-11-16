Please join us on Monday, December 21, 2026 at 4pm on the NH State House plaza for a Homeless Persons Memorial service.

Homeless Persons Memorial Day is a national event that takes place on or around December 21, the first day of winter and the longest night of the year. This is a day to remember those who have died during the year while unhoused, unsheltered, living in shelters, transitional housing, or other uninhabitable places and spaces, and without a place to call home.

The Governor's proclamation will be read, a candle will be lit and a bell rung for each name we know of a person who has died in New Hampshire in the past year due to being, or having been, homeless.

This candlelight vigil may be the only ceremony of remembrance some of our unhoused community receive.

This event is free to attend, open to the public, and you do not need to register.