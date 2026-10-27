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Concerts for a Cause presents the PORTLAND JAZZ ORCHESTRA

Concerts for a Cause presents the PORTLAND JAZZ ORCHESTRA

UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents the Portland Jazz Orchestra at the UU Church on November 21st to benefit Midcoast New Mainers Group and Tedford Housing.

The Portland Jazz Orchestra is Maine’s premier concert jazz ensemble. Under the direction of Dr. Chris Oberholtzer, this 18-piece jazz ensemble performs a variety of instrumental and vocal big band literature. PJO enjoys playing works written by members and local musicians and often performs music from the libraries of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Bill Holman, Patrick Williams, Woody Herman and Maria Schneider, to name a few.

PJO is made up of professional musicians, many of whom are both performers and educators in New England. Collectively, PJO members have recorded, toured, and shared stages with artists such as Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett, Wayne Bergeron, The New York Voices, Barry Manilow, Roberta Flack, The Temptations, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra, and the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students/children and will be available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books, or online at ticketstripe.com/pjojazz .

For more information go to uubrunswick.org/concerts

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick
$25 for adults and $10 for students/children
07:30 PM - 09:31 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick
2077298515
administrator@uubrunswick.org
https://www.uubrunswick.org/

Artist Group Info

Portland Jazz Orchestra
michaud_susan@comcast.net
https://www.portlandjazzorchestra.com/
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick
1 Middle Street
Brunswick, Maine 04011
2077298515
administrator@uubrunswick.org
https://www.uubrunswick.org/events/an-evening-with-sally-rogers-and-claudia-schmidt/

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