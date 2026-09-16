Monadnock Area Artists Association – Benefit Art Sale and Reception for Cedarcrest Center

MAAA Gallery at Syd's, 43 St James Street, Keene, NH, Friday December 4, 2026, 4 – 6pm

Fifty artists from the Monadnock Area Artists Association have donated a framed 8” x 10” original artwork to be sold for $150. each, to the benefit of Cedarcrest, a children's medical facility in Keene. All proceeds of the benefit artworks at the December 4th event are made out to go directly to Cedarcrest. The gift is tax-deductible. This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase art as a gift or for yourself, and enjoy a lovely evening out at the start of the holiday season. In addition to the benefit art sale on December 4, several artists have pledged a 40% donation to Cedarcrest from their sales of their artworks currently at Syd's during this December only.

Register to be one of the first buyers at monadnockareaartists.org/benefit-art-sale/

Live preview Wed, Dec. 2, 10-5 and Thu, Dec. 3, 10-6 at the Art Gallery @ Syd's in Downtown Keene.

Many thanks to Fenton Family Dealerships for underwriting the framing, and to Indian King Framery for building the custom framing.

About Cedarcrest:

Founded in 1947, Cedarcrest Center on Maple Avenue in Keene, NH, offers children and youth with complex medical and developmental needs a healthy, safe environment where they can grow to their fullest potential. Cedarcrest provides a warm homelike setting where the residents have a dedicated caring staff who nurture and encourage them every moment of the day. CedarcrestCenter.org

Please join us in supporting this event, thanks for your help

More stories and the list of participating artists are available at: monadnockareaartists.org

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Sterling MAAA Gallery at Syd's coordinator. ruth.sterling@gmail.com

Liz Winchester-Larson, participating artist. lizart39@yahoo.com