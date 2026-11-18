Cozy up for last-minute holiday shopping at our craft fair! Enjoy a festive and relaxing atmosphere featuring local handmade gifts, hot cocoa, and cookies—perfect for the holiday season.

Guests are encouraged to wear their PJs for extra cozy fun while browsing unique creations from local artists and makers. The event includes free parking in the back (Kirkland St), handicap accessibility in front, and a suggested $10 donation to support The Aplomb Project. Don’t forget to visit neighboring shops and collect stamps for a prize!

