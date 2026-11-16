Annual Lung Cancer Screening and Awareness Event
Annual Lung Cancer Screening and Awareness Event
Join us to learn about lung health, lung cancer risk factors, lung cancer screening, and explore cutting-edge medical technology.
Inflatable Lungs: Take a picture with larger-than-life lungs.
Free Quit Kits & Resources: Pick up complimentary smoking cessation materials, quit kits, and expert guidance to help you or a loved one quit smoking.
Expert Education: Speak directly with healthcare professionals and gather educational materials on lung cancer risks, screening, and prevention.
Treats & Prizes: Enjoy lung-shaped cookies and enter our raffle for a chance to win an exciting prize!
This event is sponsored and hosted by Concord Hospital Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine and is free for all visitors.