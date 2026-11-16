Join us to learn about lung health, lung cancer risk factors, lung cancer screening, and explore cutting-edge medical technology.

Inflatable Lungs: Take a picture with larger-than-life lungs.

Free Quit Kits & Resources: Pick up complimentary smoking cessation materials, quit kits, and expert guidance to help you or a loved one quit smoking.

Expert Education: Speak directly with healthcare professionals and gather educational materials on lung cancer risks, screening, and prevention.

Treats & Prizes: Enjoy lung-shaped cookies and enter our raffle for a chance to win an exciting prize!

This event is sponsored and hosted by Concord Hospital Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine and is free for all visitors.

