Give Back NH: Rochester Public Library

In this special series from Give Back NH, we explore how local libraries across New Hampshire strengthen communities, support lifelong learning, and build trust — through the people, programs, and stories that make them essential.

To find out more about the Rochester Public Library and all that it has to offer, click here.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Dan Cahill, NHPR The scoreboard for the Rochester Senior Center's Summer Minute to Win it games at the Rochester Public Library

The last thing I expected to hear when I arrived at the Rochester Public Library was Nirvana.

The Rochester Senior Center was having their summer minute-to-win-it games on the back lawn of the library, and members of the senior center were playing Name That Tune, among several other games.

Abby Rosselli, lead programming librarian partners with the senior center year round to bring events like this to life.

Abby Rosselli: We actually did a game in the winter time at the senior center. So then we wanted to bring it to the library just for a change of scenery, and then members could get a library card after they were done with the games.

Step inside the main doors and the children’s room greets you instantly — a deliberate design choice according to library director for teens, Amy Lemelin.

Amy Lemelin: You want convenience for, for all the moms and dads that want to bring their littles.

Not only does Amy work at the library, she’s been walking these halls for decades.

Amy Lemelin: Well, I've been a patron for almost 30 years. I basically raised my kids here.

Dan Cahill, NHPR The teen room at the Rochester Public Library is located in what was the original library building built in the early 1900s.

Head up the stairs to the first floor, and you’ll find far more than just books here. There are DVDs, CDS, magazines and even a community puzzle station.

Abby Rosselli: And we have a community puzzle right across from my desk. Anybody can come work on it. And I had this woman that started coming in. She was pretty quiet. And then one day I went over, she said, "You know, coming to the library every day saved my life. Like I didn't want to get out of bed. And this has been something for me to do, and it's slowly bringing me back to life." She tells me all the time, "This is my safe place."

Marie Lejeune: Our tagline is "The Heart of the Community."

Marie Lejeune: We have one lady who, if she's not going to be able to make it, calls and lets us know because she knows we worry about her.

Marie Lejeune: It is community. We are part of their families in many ways.

That’s library director Marie Lejeune.

That sense of safety and belonging hits you the moment you cross the threshold.

Take the teen room, housed in what used to be the original main entrance. It was built specifically for local youth like Rochester native Erik Mauser, who practically grew up here.

Erik Mauser: It actually has like stuff for like teens and stuff. This whole room here, this whole area is for like, it's called the teen room.

Amy Lemelin: And most of them just want to come and just be. There's so much expected of them. They just want to come and just be comfortable.

Director Marie Lejeune credits Amy for transforming this space into a haven.

Marie Lejeune: There's a Friday afternoon Dungeons and Dragons group that comes — they've been coming for like three or four years. One of those, one of the original kids now teaches other kids how to do Dungeons and Dragons. It's amazing. She's really been a remarkable addition to the library. It's it's wonderful. The community is so lucky to have her.

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During my visit, the teen room was buzzing with a 3D printing workshop. Erik, and fellow Timothy Treat sat side by side, mapping out designs while the 3D printer whirled nearby.

Erik Mauser: This is a book that is 3D modeled to have the name Rochester Public Library on it.

Timothy Treat: I'm probably going to design an Imperatus Titan from Warhammer.

Erik Mauser: I find it fun because you can pretty much just create whatever you want, as long as you actually know how to use the program that you're using. The printing is not the hard part. It's creating the model that you actually print.

For Marie Lejeune, watching local youth experiment with new technology in a century old building sums up what the library is all about.

Marie Lejeune: Libraries offer open access for everyone who comes in. And so we work really hard here to make this a place where community happens.