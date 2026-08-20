Your weekend in NH: Bike Night, butterflies, and a nostalgic book fair
Summer isn’t over yet. Spend the weekend catching live music, meeting monarchs, cheering on NASCAR, eating something delicious or getting outside for a hike.
Stay in the know: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.
Lakes Region
- Laconia Harley-Davidson Bike Night from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. Organizers invite you to: “Roll in, hang out, and enjoy a night built for riders, friends, and good times.” More details. (Free entry)
- Lakes Region Fine Arts & Crafts Festival runs from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 23 on Main Street in Meredith. This juried outdoor festival and market offers a chance to browse pottery, jewelry and more — and to meet the artists behind those creations. More details. (Free)
Merrimack Valley
- Bark in the Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Rollins Park in Concord. Hosted by Dog Friendly NH, the festival will feature dog shows and demonstrations, as well as food trucks and dog-friendly vendors. More details. ($5 entry fee)
- NH Monarch Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Tioga Pavilion at Belmont Village. All ages are welcome to experience monarch learning stations, a craft station, and live butterfly release. Admission is free if you wear a monarch-inspired costume. More details. (Without a themed costume, admission is $4 for children or $7 for adults)
- NASCAR Cup Series returns to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Sunday, Aug. 23. Festivities are planned starting on Wednesday, Aug. 19 — including line dancing, dueling pianos, a “Hauler Parade” and a “LEGO Build & Race.” More details. (Ticket prices for the race vary, some activities are free.)
Monadnock Region
Cloud Walkers Mount Monadnock via Marlboro Trail hike starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, in Jaffrey. Join this community hiking group for a route that “starts in forest and quickly turns steep with granite slabs, scrambles, and exposed ledges near the top.” Open to hikers of all experience levels, but be aware that this route is considered strenuous. More details. (Free)
- Wildflower Festival at noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Keyes Field Stage in Milford. Check out local artists, peruse the plant sale and learn all about ecological gardening. More details. (Admission is offered on a sliding scale, with a suggested donation of $10)
North Country
- Stop Making Sense at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem. See Talking Heads at their peak in this iconic 1983 concert film. More details. ($10 for members, $13 for non-members)
- Vista and Vibes from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug, 22, at the Forest Society North at The Rocks in Bethlehem. Dance along to the Wicked Smart Horn Band while enjoying mountain views. More details. (Free)
Seacoast
- CowabungaFest runs from Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23, across downtown Dover. Embrace the Garrison City’s heritage as the birthplace of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — with a pizza crawl, a skateboarding competition, an outdoor screening of TMNT 2: Secret of the Ooze (1991), and plenty of other TMNT-themed activities. More details. (Free)
- Seacoast Jazz Festival from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Prescott Park in Portsmouth. Catch local and international jazz artists at this waterfront venue. More details. (Free)
- Live Freely Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, at Applecrest Farms in Hampton Falls. This outdoor market features 125 female small business owners. Plus, enjoy cider donuts, peach picking, and a petting zoo at the farm. More details. (Free)
Southern Tier
- Branching Out Together from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Sweeney Park in Manchester. Join in for a community tree planting and learn about the city’s Growing a Greener Manchester program. Free ice cream will be available. More details. (Free)
- Mahrajan: A Middle Eastern Food Festival runs from Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23, at Our Lady of Cedars Church in Manchester. Enjoy traditional Middle Eastern food, Arabic music, and kids’ activities. More details. (Free entry)
- Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Field of Dreams in Salem. Families can enjoy a rock climbing wall, petting zoo, face painting, and live K-Pop music. More details. ($10 per person)
- Nostalgic Book Fair from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Spyglass Brewing Co. in Nashua. Shop from nine local bookstores, plus local artists. More details. (Free)
Upper Valley
- The Cornish Fair opens at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Cornish Fairgrounds. The schedule includes tractor pulls, lawnmower races, amusement rides and “the largest dairy show in all of New Hampshire.” More details. ($15 per adult, free for children ages 12 and under)
- Contra Dance from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Tracy Hall in Norwich, Vermont. All are welcome for this community dance featuring local callers and musicians. More details. (Donations encouraged, proceeds will benefit tuition assistance for Upper Valley Music Center educational programs)