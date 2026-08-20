Your weekend in NH: Bike Night, butterflies, and a nostalgic book fair

Cloud Walkers Mount Monadnock via Marlboro Trail hike starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, in Jaffrey. Join this community hiking group for a route that “starts in forest and quickly turns steep with granite slabs, scrambles, and exposed ledges near the top.” Open to hikers of all experience levels, but be aware that this route is considered strenuous. More details. (Free)

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