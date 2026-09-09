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Authors On Main

Colson Whitehead brings Harlem through the ages to New Hampshire

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Barnett,
Olivia Comolli
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
Colson Whitehead
Chris Close
/
https://www.colsonwhitehead.com/
Colson Whitehead
The third book in the Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine, written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead.
Penguin Random House
The third book in the Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine, written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead.

Authors on Main brings world-class writers to Concord, N.H. In this episode, beloved author Colson Whitehead visits the Capitol Center for the Arts to sit down with NHPR’s Julia Barnett and discuss the third and final novel in his Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine.

How to Listen: Click the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear the full conversation. Subscribe to the NHPR Books podcast: Apple | Spotify | Amazon

Another intimate look salesman-by-day, fence-by-night Ray Carney and the changing landscape of New York City, this novel challenges traditional ideas surrounding morality and ownership, contemplating whether a crime committed to combat injustice and oppression, is truly morally wrong. Is stealing from thieves a moral failing?

This conversation was recorded live on July 24th, 2026.

Authors on Main is part of NHPR Books, which airs every Saturday at 3 p.m. You can explore all of our past conversations and literary content here.

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Julia Barnett
As the host of All Things Considered, I work to hold those in power accountable and elevate the voices of Granite Staters who are changemakers in their community, and make New Hampshire the unique state it is. What questions do you have about the people who call New Hampshire home?
See stories by Julia Barnett
Olivia Comolli
Olivia Comolli is a programming producer for NHPR, starting in 2026. Originally from Massachusetts, she got her start at Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, working for the local college radio there for her undergrad. At her college station, Olivia helped create new programs and deepened the diversity of music. After graduating in 2025, she did a bunch of odd jobs around the Boston area, including a podcast for bioengineering and working for the Red Sox organization. Olivia started as a programming intern at NHPR in June of 2026 and, after ten weeks, started as a producer for the programming department, in charge of programs such as NHPR Books and Live From Studio D.
See stories by Olivia Comolli
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