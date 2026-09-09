Colson Whitehead brings Harlem through the ages to New Hampshire

Penguin Random House The third book in the Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine, written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead.

Authors on Main brings world-class writers to Concord, N.H. In this episode, beloved author Colson Whitehead visits the Capitol Center for the Arts to sit down with NHPR’s Julia Barnett and discuss the third and final novel in his Harlem trilogy, Cool Machine.

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Another intimate look salesman-by-day, fence-by-night Ray Carney and the changing landscape of New York City, this novel challenges traditional ideas surrounding morality and ownership, contemplating whether a crime committed to combat injustice and oppression, is truly morally wrong. Is stealing from thieves a moral failing?

This conversation was recorded live on July 24th, 2026.

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