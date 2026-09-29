© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're fiercely committed to bringing you reliable, fact-based news. While we missed our Fall Drive goal, it's not too late to help us finish strong. Take a minute to chip in today if you can!

For National Book Award winner Elizabeth Acevedo, 'Anger is Only a Shadow'

WBUR
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
The cover of "Anger is Only a Shadow" and author Elizabeth Acevedo. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo)
Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo
The cover of "Anger is Only a Shadow" and author Elizabeth Acevedo. (Courtesy of Harper Collins and Elizabeth Acevedo)

Elizabeth Acevedo is a poet and a winner of the National book award for Young People’s literature. Her latest young adult book, “Anger is Only a Shadow”, tells the story of rebellious teen whose determination to stay out of juvenile detention is constantly tested.

Acevedo spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR CitySpace. This is an excerpt of that conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NHPR Books
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.