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In new novel, John Green explores love, fame and a 'Hollywood, Ending'

WBUR
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:07 PM EDT
The cover of "Hollywood Ending" and author John Green. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Marina Waters)
Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Marina Waters
The cover of "Hollywood Ending" and author John Green. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Marina Waters)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to John Green, famed author of young adult novels, about his first novel for adults, “Hollywood Ending.”

The book centers around two stars of an Andy Warhol biopic and how they navigate what could be breakout roles.

Book excerpt: ‘Hollywood Ending’

By John Green

Used with permission of the publisher, (c) 2026 by John Green. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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