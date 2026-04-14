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Your Weekend in NH: Record releases, Seussian celebrations and spring festivals

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Zoë Mitchell
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:27 PM EDT
Chris's Nostalgia Shop in Whitefield is one of many participating record stores celebrating Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.
Courtesy
Chris's Nostalgia Shop in Whitefield is one of many participating record stores celebrating Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18.

Granite State favorites return this weekend, from Discover Wild NH Day to the Made in NH Expo.

Stay in the know about weekend happenings in NH: Sign up for our Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out.

Statewide

Lakes Region

  • Conservation & Cinema: Lessons from Jellystone from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Squam Lakes Association in Holderness. Kick off National Park Week with a screening of ‘Yogi Bear.’ The child-centered program will begin with a “ranger briefing” and have interactive activities throughout. More details. (Free)
  • Haus of Monsters: America’s #1 Tribute to Lady Gaga begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Flying Monkey in Plymouth. Fans can get “the full Gaga experience” complete with a live tribute band and dancers. More details. (Tickets start at $35)
    Discover Wild NH Day is this Saturday, April 18, and will feature more than 100 vendors.
    Courtesy
    Discover Wild NH Day is this Saturday, April 18, and will feature more than 100 vendors.

Merrimack Valley

  • Discover Wild NH Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the NH Fish and Game Headquarters in Concord. This annual event with more than 100 vendors features live animal demonstrations and interactive experiences like fly-tying and archery. More details. (Free admission) 

Monadnock Region

  • Speak for the Trees: An Earth Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Stonewall Farm in Keene. This ‘Seussian Earth Day’ gathering will include crafts, activities and a sustainability fair. More details. (Free)

North Country

Seacoast

  • Spring Fever Fest! from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Auspicious Brew in Dover. This all-ages show features seven local bands and is a fundraiser for the kombucha brewery's new expansion. More details. ($20 in advance, $25 day of) 

Southern Tier

  • Meals on Wheels Volunteer Open House from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 17, in Manchester. This is a noncommittal opportunity to learn more about volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program. More details. (Free)
  • Made in NH ‘Try It & Buy It’ Expo kicks off on Friday, April 17, and continues through the weekend at the DoubleTree Hotel in Manchester. Attendees can expect over 100 exhibitors showcasing unique, NH made items. More details. (Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and free for children under 14)
  • Enchanted Farm Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Carriage Shack Farm in Londonderry. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with “charming mini unicorn Gossip, and the majestic grand unicorn Augustus,” participate in a scavenger hunt, and create a flower crown. More details. (Tickets are $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for children)

Upper Valley

  • Bruce Molsky and Martin Philip: Fiddle & Flour begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, at the Upper Valley Music Center in Lebanon. This unique afternoon features a fiddle workshop, bread talk and demonstration, and a community conversation with a Q&A session. Directly after, all are invited to join an “old time jam session.” More details. (Free admission for conversation and jam, $30 workshop fee)
  • DJ Dance Party with DJ Benny Shreds from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 18, at Sawtooth Kitchen in Hanover. Attendees can expect a high-energy mix of deep house, drum & bass, and dubstep music at this 21+ event. More details. ($5 cover charge)

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Arts & Culture nh this weekendweekend events10 Things To Do
Zoë Mitchell
Zoë Mitchell is the Community Engagement Manager for the station. She hosts The Weekender, NHPR's weekly guide of what to do in NH.
See stories by Zoë Mitchell
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