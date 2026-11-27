Some American farmers are betting big on ostrich meat
As beef prices rise, some Ostrich farmers are looking toward the big bird as a substitute. Chase Purdy, a Bloomberg freelancer, speaks with the show about why and how.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As beef prices rise, some Ostrich farmers are looking toward the big bird as a substitute. Chase Purdy, a Bloomberg freelancer, speaks with the show about why and how.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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