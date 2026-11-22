Ukraine war spilling into NATO territory
The war between Russia and Ukraine once again creeps onto European territory – from attacks on ships to missiles in Poland and fresh allegations of Russian operations inside Denmark.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The war between Russia and Ukraine once again creeps onto European territory – from attacks on ships to missiles in Poland and fresh allegations of Russian operations inside Denmark.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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